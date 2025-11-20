/Aus vs Eng, 1st Ashes Test, 2025-26: Live-streaming details and session timings in India

Australia and England are all set to kick off the first Test of the Ashes at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday (Nov 21). The hosts are already facing fitness setbacks, with Pat Cummins ruled out due to a back injury and Josh Hazlewood sidelined with a hamstring issue. England, on the other hand, will field Jofra Archer and Mark Wood together in a Test for only the second time.

Australia come into the series in strong form, winning 14 of their 18 Tests since the drawn 2023 Ashes and remaining unbeaten in their last six home series. As the excitement builds for the latest chapter of this rivalry, here’s a quick look at the session timings and live-streaming details for viewers in India.

First session: 7:50 am IST to 9:50 am IST

7:50 am IST to 9:50 am IST Lunch: 40 minutes from 9:50 am IST to 10:30 am IST

40 minutes from 9:50 am IST to 10:30 am IST Second session: 10:30 am IST to 12:30 pm IST

10:30 am IST to 12:30 pm IST Tea break: 20 minutes from 12:30 pm IST to 12:50 pm IST

20 minutes from 12:30 pm IST to 12:50 pm IST Third session:12:50 pm IST to 2:50 pm IST.

Also, play can be extended by 30 minutes in case 90 overs are not completed during the day.

When will the first Australia vs England Ashes Test match take place?

The first Australia vs England Ashes Test match will be played from November 21-25.

Where will the first Australia vs England Ashes Test match be played?

The first Australia vs England Ashes Test match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Where to watch live telecast of the first Australia vs England Ashes Test match in India?

In India, the first Australia vs England Ashes Test match will be available for live telecast on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the first Australia vs England Ashes Test match in India?