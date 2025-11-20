India have been forced into a major change ahead of the second Test against South Africa, with Shubman Gill set to miss the match in Guwahati. The opener hasn’t recovered fully from the neck injury he picked up during the Kolkata Test, and the medical team has advised him to rest to avoid the risk of the spasm returning. With Gill unavailable, vice-captain Rishabh Pant will lead India on Saturday (Nov 22).

Gill’s injury has been a concern since he retired hurt after facing only three balls in the first innings in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital later that day, and although he has shown improvement, the doctors believe playing again so soon could trigger another spasm, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo. This setback might also put his selection for the ODI series in doubt, with the squad for the three-match series expected to be picked on November 23.

Also read | Who was the first aboriginal player to represent Australia in cricket?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India will now have to pick a replacement for Gill from B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal or Nitish Kumar Reddy. One challenge for the team is the number of left-hand batters already in the line-up. India had six left-handers in Kolkata, and both Sudharsan and Padikkal are left-handed too. This had helped South Africa’s offspinner Simon Harmer, who played a match-winning role in the first Test.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, though, brushed aside the idea that left-handers are automatically at risk. He pointed out that South Africa also used a left-arm spinner in Kolkata, and said India simply need to bat better regardless of match-ups.

India’s training session in Guwahati offered a few hints but nothing concrete. The first group in the nets included Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel. Sudharsan batted after them, while Padikkal spent time bowling part-time offspin. Nitish Kumar Reddy was back with the squad and bowled with the main fast bowlers, which might help his case if India want better balance.