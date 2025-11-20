/Who was the first aboriginal player to represent Australia in cricket?

Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett have both been named in the playing XI for the Ashes opener, a moment that carries real weight for Australian cricket. Steven Smith leads the side with Pat Cummins unavailable for the first Test.
Optus Stadium in Perth will witness history tomorrow as two Indigenous cricketers are set to represent Australia in a men’s Test match for the first time. Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett have both been named in the playing XI for the Ashes opener, a moment that carries real weight for Australian cricket. Steven Smith leads the side with Pat Cummins unavailable for the first Test.
In Australia, the term 'Indigenous' refers to the First Nations people, specifically the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, who are the earliest known inhabitants of the continent. While these communities have a rich sporting presence in AFL and rugby league, representation in cricket has been limited. That’s why the sight of two Indigenous players walking out in the Baggy Green carries deep significance.
To understand the weight of this moment, you have to go back to 1996, when Jason Gillespie became Australia’s first Indigenous male Test cricketer. A proud Kamilaroi man, Gillespie not only broke barriers but also built a legacy that remains a testament to his achievements in Australian cricket.
Across 71 Tests, he claimed 259 wickets with his sharp pace and relentless accuracy. Gillespie formed one of the most dependable bowling partnerships of his era and helped Australia dominate world cricket through the late 90s and early 2000s.
And then came the moment that made him a cult figure. In 2006 at Chittagong, Gillespie, sent in as a nightwatchman, smashed an unbeaten 201 against Bangladesh. It remains the highest score by a nightwatchman in Test history. That innings turned a hard-working bowler into an unexpected batting hero and built his legacy forever in Test cricket.