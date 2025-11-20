/Who was the first aboriginal player to represent Australia in cricket?

Optus Stadium in Perth will witness history tomorrow as two Indigenous cricketers are set to represent Australia in a men’s Test match for the first time. Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett have both been named in the playing XI for the Ashes opener, a moment that carries real weight for Australian cricket. Steven Smith leads the side with Pat Cummins unavailable for the first Test.

What does ‘Indigenous’ mean in Australian cricket?

In Australia, the term 'Indigenous' refers to the First Nations people, specifically the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, who are the earliest known inhabitants of the continent. While these communities have a rich sporting presence in AFL and rugby league, representation in cricket has been limited. That’s why the sight of two Indigenous players walking out in the Baggy Green carries deep significance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who was Australia’s first Indigenous Test cricketer?

To understand the weight of this moment, you have to go back to 1996, when Jason Gillespie became Australia’s first Indigenous male Test cricketer. A proud Kamilaroi man, Gillespie not only broke barriers but also built a legacy that remains a testament to his achievements in Australian cricket.

Across 71 Tests, he claimed 259 wickets with his sharp pace and relentless accuracy. Gillespie formed one of the most dependable bowling partnerships of his era and helped Australia dominate world cricket through the late 90s and early 2000s.