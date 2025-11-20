/ 'Even in white-ball cricket, facing Bumrah feels like Test cricket': Williamson heaps praise on India's pace spearhead

Jasprit Bumrah has become the kind of fast bowler every team worries about. He takes wickets in all formats, in every country and in every situation. His swing, variations and sharp accuracy make him tough to face, and captains trust him whenever they need an important breakthrough or want to slow the game down. Bumrah doesn’t just bowl well; he changes the momentum of the game.



So, when in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was asked what makes Bumrah such a unique challenge, he didn’t have to think too hard. The answer came with respect and a memory that still stands out.

Williamson said facing Bumrah always feels like a Test match, even in white-ball cricket. That’s how demanding the battle becomes. He recalled the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final in Mumbai, a high-pressure game where Bumrah had the ball talking from the very first over.



“For about 40 minutes, it was pure survival,” Williamson said. “He was swinging the ball late both ways, and every ball felt like it could get you out.”



According to Williamson, Bumrah’s biggest strength is the mix of skill and deception. He explained how Bumrah walks in quietly with a smooth, almost gentle approach to the crease, and then suddenly releases the ball with serious pace. That contrast catches batters off guard because it’s hard to judge the exact moment and speed of the release.



Williamson also praised Bumrah’s accuracy. He said the Indian pacer hits the same spot again and again, rarely giving anything loose. But what really stands out to Williamson is Bumrah’s calm nature. “He’s very composed and disciplined. You always know you’re in a real fight when he has the ball,” he said.