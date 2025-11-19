/Ashes 2025: England reveal 12-man squad for Perth opener, details inside

England have announced their 12-man squad for the first Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, (Nov 21). Ben Stokes will lead the side, with England sticking to a familiar batting lineup of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook. Jamie Smith has been trusted with the wicketkeeping role. The squad also shows England’s focus on pace, with Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson all included. Shoaib Bashir is the only specialist spinner and twelfth. It’s a balanced group that gives England good options as they look to start the series on a strong note in tough Australian conditions.

England have been talking a lot about being flexible on this tour, and this squad proves that. Stokes hasn’t confirmed the final XI yet because the Perth pitch can behave differently each day. Early in the week, when England played their warm-up game, it looked green and full of pace, which made England think about going with all fast bowlers.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



But as the days went by, the surface dried out a bit, and spin became a real option again. That’s why Bashir stays in the 12, and England will take the final call on a spinner on match day.

The fast-bowling group looks strong. Archer and Wood are both fit, which is a huge plus. Archer hasn’t played a Test in a long time, and Wood had a small injury scare during the warm-up match, but both seem ready. If England go for pure speed, they have plenty of it.