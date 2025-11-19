/Most ODI tons for West Indies: Hope matches Lara, full leaderboard here

Shai Hope scored his 19th ODI century against New Zealand on Wednesday (Nov 19), moving up to second place on the West Indies list for most centuries in the format. Now let’s take a quick look at the five players with the most ODI tons for the West Indies.
Gayle tops the West Indies list with 25 ODI hundreds. Across 298 matches, he scored 10425 runs at an average of 38.04. His power hitting, long career and big-match knocks made him a game-changer.
Hope has 19 ODI hundreds and a superb average of 50.80. In 147 matches, he has scored 6097 runs with calm, consistent batting. He has become West Indies’ most reliable one-day player in recent years.
Lara matched Hope with 19 ODI hundreds, scoring 10348 runs in 295 games at an average of 40.90. His elegant strokeplay and match-winning innings made him one of West Indies’ greatest batters.
Haynes scored 8648 runs in 238 ODIs with 17 hundreds and a strong average of 41.37. A steady opener, he gave West Indies long, solid starts through the late 70s, 80s and early 90s.
Greenidge hit 11 ODI hundreds and scored 5134 runs in 128 matches at an average of 45.03. His aggressive opening style and big scores helped shape West Indies’ dominance in the early limited-overs era.