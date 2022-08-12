Asia Cup: Will Pakistan make it 3-0 vs India on facing them thrice? Babar Azam answers journalist's query

India and Pakistan are gearing up to meet each other in their opening games in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, to be held in the UAE. The tournament will be played in the shortest format, as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup later this year, and India will enter as the defending champions.

For the unversed, India have won the Asia Cup on as many as seven occasions, winning the last two seasons including the only edition held in the T20I format, whereas the Men in Green have won it only twice. Both teams have played each other on several occasions in the tournament-history but never locked horns in the summit clash.

In this year's edition, there are chances of an Indo-Pak clash on three occasions including the finale. Ahead of Pakistan's tour of Netherlands, Babar Azam address a press conference where he was asked whether his side is ready to make it 3-0 versus India if they face them thrice in Asia Cup 2022 (including the group stage, Super Four round and final).

"Dekhe pressure kuch nahi hai. Koshish yahi hoti hai ki match ko match k tarha hi khele. (We'll try to approach it like any other match)," Babar replied.

The group stage clash between the two Asian giants will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai -- where India and Pakistan last played each other in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Back then, Babar & Co. had achieved their first-ever win over the Men in Blue in a World Cup clash. "Yes, there will be different pressure, but as we tried in the last World Cup (not to let it affect us), we'll try to focus on our game and believe in our abilities. This time as well, our focus will be to give our best. Putting our best effort is in our hands, but results are not. If we give our best, then more often than not, results will also come," Babar further asserted.