'Show some courage' - Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan, urges them to take a leaf from India

Former Pakistan spinner has lashed out at the Babar Azam-led team management for not trying out young players in their full-strength squad announced for the Netherlands ODIs. He wants them to learn from Team India.
Before Pakistan locks horns with Team India in both sides' tournament-openers in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, in the UAE, the Babar Azam-led Men in Green will travel to Netherlands for three ODIs against the Dutch side.
Ahead of the tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a full-strength squad for the Netherlands ODIs. This hasn't been well received by former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria and he has slammed the team management. The tainted spinner feels Pakistan should 'show some courage' and give more chances to youngsters during such tours, taking a leaf from India.
In the recent past, India have rotated their senior players and given chances to a lot of young stars their recent trips to Ireland, West Indies and now Zimbabwe (to kick off from August 18 in the African nation). In addition, many young leaders such as Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have been tested in captaincy role since the 2021 T20 World Cup.
"India are looking at the future. Unfortunately, Pakistan are not thinking on similar lines. There is no emphasis on creating a bench strength. They need to change their mentality and show some courage. On the Netherlands tour, they could have given young players some chances," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.
Kaneria further pointed out that he feels India are much better prepared for the forthcoming Asian championship, to kick off from August 27 in the subcontinent. In this regard, he opined, "Pakistan have played very few T20Is since last year’s World Cup. They played seven and won six. They played one big T20 game against Australia and lost that as well."
"In comparison, India have played 24 matches, winning 20 (19). India’s ratio is much higher and they have mostly played their B and C teams. As Rohit Sharma said, India is creating a bench strength," Kaneria added.
There are high chances of India and Pakistan meeting each other thrice in the Asia Cup (including the final) and are also placed in the same group in the 2022 T20 World Cup (to be held in Australia from October-November).