'Show some courage' - Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan, urges them to take a leaf from India

Before Pakistan locks horns with Team India in both sides' tournament-openers in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, in the UAE, the Babar Azam-led Men in Green will travel to Netherlands for three ODIs against the Dutch side.

Ahead of the tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a full-strength squad for the Netherlands ODIs. This hasn't been well received by former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria and he has slammed the team management. The tainted spinner feels Pakistan should 'show some courage' and give more chances to youngsters during such tours, taking a leaf from India.

In the recent past, India have rotated their senior players and given chances to a lot of young stars their recent trips to Ireland, West Indies and now Zimbabwe (to kick off from August 18 in the African nation). In addition, many young leaders such as Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have been tested in captaincy role since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"India are looking at the future. Unfortunately, Pakistan are not thinking on similar lines. There is no emphasis on creating a bench strength. They need to change their mentality and show some courage. On the Netherlands tour, they could have given young players some chances," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

