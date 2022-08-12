After missing out on Asia Cup, Jasprit Bumrah could also be ruled out of T20 World Cup: Report

Team India's Asia Cup squad was announced on August 8 (Monday) by the BCCI selection committee. The Rohit Sharma-led line-up saw the return of senior pros Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul but Jasprit Bumrah's absence stunned one and all as the premier pacer has sustained a back injury.

Thus, Rohit & Co. will be without Bumrah for the forthcoming Asian championship, to be held in the UAE from August 27-September 11. The speedster is now undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru and no date has been set for his return. As per a report, it seems Bumrah's comeback won't be anytime soon, and might also miss the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Speaking to InsideSport, a BCCI official has claimed that Bumrah needs to be managed very carefully. "Yes, it’s concerning. He is back in rehab and will get the best medical advice available. The problem is it’s his old injury and that is what is concerning. We have just two months left for the World Cup and he has got this injury at the worst possible time. We are closely monitoring his condition. He is the best bowler in cricket and needs to be carefully managed,” an official told.

Needless to say, Bumrah will be missed in the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be played in the shortest format for the second time in the tournament history. India kick off their campaign versus arch-rival Pakistan on August 28, in Dubai, and will hope to go the distance as the competition will be an ideal dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November.