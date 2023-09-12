Asia Cup: Kohli, Rohit create history, become fastest to complete 5k ODI runs as pair during Ind-SL tie

On Tuesday (September 12), Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma created history by becoming the fastest to 5,000 ODI runs during the Super Four clash between India and Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo. While Kohli and Rohit didn't add a lot of runs for the second wicket, after Shubman Gill's departure (19), the duo attained a historic feat of scoring more than 5,000 ODI runs together in just 86 innings.

Over the years, Kohli and Rohit have formed a formidable pair for India, especially in ODIs. It is to be noted that their partnership boasts an impressive average of 62.47, including 18-century and as many as 15 half-century partnerships. Thus, owing to their superior record, they are the eighth-best pair in the history of ODI cricket. Before Rohit-Kohli, West Indies legends Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes were the quickest pair to reach 5,000 ODI runs (in 97 innings). The list is followed by the Aussie pair of Matthew Hayden/Adam Gilchrist (104), and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka (105).

In addition, Rohit and Kohli became the first Indian non-opening duo to reach 5,000 ODI runs during the India-Sri Lanka tie in the continental tournament. While the two current superstars are one of the most successful batting pairs in ODIs, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly hold the record for most runs as a pair in the 50-over format, with a whopping 8,227 runs in 176 innings.

Talking about the ongoing India-Sri Lanka Asia Cup tie, Rohit-led Men in Blue won the toss and opted to bat first at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Rohit laid the foundation with a 48-ball 53 whereas Kohli fell for a 12-ball 3 as India are aiming for a competitive total versus the hosts. With a win over SL, India will confirm their spot in the summit clash, set to take place on September 17 in Colombo.

India is playing for the third successive day in the Asia Cup after their Super Four game versus Pakistan ended on the reserve day.

