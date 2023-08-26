Asia Cup: Former Australia skipper Tom Moody says Virat Kohli and Babar Azam 'very much alike'

With Asia Cup 2023 just around the corner and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 soon to be followed, the teams, big match ups, comparisons and hype around big players is buzzing around. One of the marquee matches in both the events will be India vs Pakistan and the two teams will be facing off in 2023 Asia Cup on September 2.

The Asia Cup is being played in 50-over format this time as a precursor to the ICC ODI World Cup. Speaking on India and Pakistan's two stalwarts, i.e. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, former Australia skipper Tom Moody has said that the two players are very much alike and that it is going to be a 'delight to watch them both.' Moody made the comments while speaking to Star Sports.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag handpicks THIS batter to finish with most runs in Cricket World Cup 2023

“I think absolutely he is. He does remind me very much of Virat Kohli, the way he goes about his business. He plays authentic cricket shots. He seems to understand, read the game very well, which Kohli has done for over a decade. He is a good chaser as well, like Virat Kohli has proven to be over many, many years. So, there's so much likeness between the two and I wouldn't go as far as saying that Virat is gonna have a better Asia Cup than Babar Azam, but they both can have equal pressure on them and it's gonna be a delight to watch them both bat because they are box office.”

Numbers-wise, Virat Kohli is way ahead of Babar Azam and that has lot to do with the number of matches Kohli has played. The Indian star has 275 ODIs to his name and 12,898 runs as well. Babar, on the other hand, has played only 102 games so far and has scored 5,142 runs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE