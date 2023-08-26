Virender Sehwag handpicks THIS batter to finish with most runs in Cricket World Cup 2023

The 50-over Cricket World Cup is just around the corner, and expectations and predictions are going off the roof. With pundits, experts and former cricketers voicing their preferences of players and teams who can do well at the marquee event in India, starting October 5, former World Cup winner Virender Sehwag handpicked a batter whom he thinks will stay on the top of the runs chart.

Considering many top batters are in good form heading into the World Cup, swashbuckling batter Sehwag has picked the Indian Captain Rohit Sharma to finish with the most runs under his belt in this World Cup.

The right-handed batter, who emerged as the top-scorer in the previous edition in England, scoring 648 runs from nine matches at an average of 81, including five hundreds, is tipped to stand tall in this category for the second straight time.

The seasoned campaigner has had a decent run this year across all formats, scoring 923 runs at an average close to 49.

Speaking highly of the Indian skipper, Sehwag, while talking with the ICC, backed him to do well and score daddy hundreds like last time. He added that Rohit is a big-match player and comes across as a completely different batter when the big stage arrives.

Sehwag, who also played with Rohit at ICC events, said,

"I think lots of openers because India has a good wicket, so openers will get more opportunities. I think if I want to pick one, I think Rohit Sharma. There are a couple of names, but I know I'm Indian, and I should pick Indian, so Rohit Sharma."

"I'll pick Rohit Sharma, because when World Cups comes, his energy level, his performance goes up. So I'm sure that and this time he's a captain also. So I'm sure that he will make a difference, and he will get a lot of runs," Sehwag said.

Bigger test awaits Rohit

The Indian Captain, alongside all World Cup-bound players, have assembled in Alur, Bengaluru, for a six-day conditioning camp and will fly to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023 on August 23. The Indian Team will play the high-octane clash against Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele.

Having missed out on winning the Asia Cup last year, Rohit’s men will aim to end the trophy drought this time before they get ready for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, India’s World Cup campaign will get underway on October 8 against Australia in Chennai.