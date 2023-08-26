Zimbabwean seamer Henry Olonga issues public apology over false news of Heath Streak’s death

Zimbabwean seamer Henry Olonga has issued a public apology for informing everyone of the false news of his teammate Heath Streak’s death earlier this week. After posting on social media (on X, formerly known as Twitter) about Streak’s demise, Olonga’s post received attraction.

However, he later posted confirming that the news is false and Streak is alive. After all of this drama unfolded, Olonga, a few days later, issued a public apology on his Facebook handle, writing, ‘Extremely sorry that I took it as gospel.

"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...," Olonga posted on X informing everyone about Streak's death, who is battling cancer.

In a one-liner confirmation Olonga received on WhatsApp, Streak texted saying he was alive and asked Olonga to reverse his decision (using a sense of humour).

"I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga said in a separate post.

Olonga issues public apology

Upon receiving flak for spreading false news about Streak’s death on social media, Olonga – Streak’s childhood friend and a former teammate, shared a lengthy note on his Facebook handle, clearing the air between the two and revealing the relationship both share.

He said after he received this information, he texted Streak and his family to confirm the news. Since it was too late at night and he didn’t get any revert from anyone soon, it led to a misunderstanding of the situation.

"In any case, I was informed that Heath had taken a turn for the worse. We were encouraged to write kind words for his eulogy. So it appeared imminent. I will not go into too much detail how the miscommunication occurred, but rest assured I heard the story first on Facebook like everyone else," wrote Olonga in his Facebook post.

"I did immediately text Heath and Nadine to verify. It was a while before they could respond as it was late at night. I texted a few close cricket colleagues who know the family well, and they confirmed it was true. I did ask pointed questions to verify, but they were convinced."

"After all, I had only heard from Heath the day before so it seemed kind of sudden. But I truly was devastated as I genuinely believed he was gone. And all the emotion I felt I am sure those who encountered the story felt it too," the former seamer added.

Detailing further on the series of events, Olonga wrote,

"Obviously, I am extremely sorry that I took it as gospel. I then placed my own tributes, which seemed to gather a lot of traction ( amongst many tributes out there) only to get a text from Heath a few hours later in which he asked me to reverse the decision. (He has always had a great sense of humour)," Olonga added.

