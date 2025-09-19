/Asia Cup 2025 - Who will win between India vs Oman: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

India and Oman will lock horns in match 12th of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (Sep 19). Team India has already made it to the Super Fours and now aims to get some crucial batting practice before their big match against Pakistan on Sunday (Sep 21). The Indian team sees this upcoming match as a great chance to improve their batting, especially after two easy, low-scoring wins in the first two matches. Ahead of this clash, here are the key details you need to know.

Five key players to watch in the IND vs Oman match

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kuldeep Yadav (India)

Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding in the 2025 Asia Cup so far. He was named Player of the Match in India’s first two matches. The left-arm spinner has already taken seven wickets in two matches at an incredible average of 3.57. He could once again be the key bowler for India on Friday.

Jatinder Singh (Oman)

Oman’s top-order batter Jatinder Singh has amassed 1420 runs in 66 T20I matches at a strike rate of 119.02. He is known for his aggressive intent and ability to build quick starts. He can be the key batter for Oman against India on Sep 19.

Abhishek Sharma (India)

Star Indian opener, Abhishek Sharma, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming Asia Cup match on Sep 19. He has 596 runs in 19 T20Is at a strike rate of 195.40. If he manages to get a good start again, he will aim to build a big score against Oman.

Aamir Kaleem (Oman)

Oman's all-rounder, Aamir Kaleem, can be the game changer bowler for his team against India on Sep 19, as the dry surface (pitch) of Zayed Cricket Stadium offers grip and turn for spinners in the middle overs. In T20Is, Kaleem has played 46 matches and took 44 wickets at a bowling average of 19.68.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The experienced Indian right-arm pacer is vital for his team in the powerplay with his deadly yorkers. In 72 T20Is, he has picked up 92 wickets at an average of 17.67 and an economy of 6.29. He can play an important role for India against Oman on Sep 19.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs OMN match prediction