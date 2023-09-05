Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in narrow contest in Lahore; Bangladesh clinch Super Four spot
Sri Lanka got the better of Afghanistan in a narrow win as they booked topped Group B of the Asia Cup 2023. The two-run win against Afghanistan in Lahore on Tuesday, September 5 also saw Bangladesh book their place in the Super Four as they join India and Pakistan from Group A. Needing three runs to win from 13 overs with two wickets in hand, Afghanistan were unable to capitalise and lost the contest that paved their exit from the Asia Cup.
Sri Lanka clinches a thrilling victory by just 2 runs and secures the spot in the #AsiaCup2023 super four round!#LankanLions #SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/E223jJZSlG— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 5, 2023
Sri Lanka edge Afghanistan
Needing to win the contest by a big margin Afghanistan started their 292-run chase on a sloppy note as they lost early wickets. Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side were 50/3 as the Sri Lanka bowlers were in top form at the start. However, Shahidi’s 59-run knock and Mohammad Nabi’s 65 runs helped them stay in the contest while maintaining a good run rate. The likes of Gulbadin Naib (22), Rahmat Shah (45), and others played valuable knocks to keep Afghanistan in the contest before they lost way in the chase.
