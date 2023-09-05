Asia Cup: Hambantota might replace Colombo as venue for Super Four games amid rain threat

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is mulling over shifting the venue of Super Four matches of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 from Colombo to Hambantota to reduce the impact of rain. The wet weather in Pallekele hampered blockbuster India vs Pakistan in group stage and affected India vs Nepal as well. While Colombo is scheduled to host the Super Four matches, the rain in last few days has cast a shadow on the games.

A Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official, however, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo on Monday, September 4 said that logistics is the only issue in shifting games from Colombo to Hambantota. The venue, which receives the least rainfall in September in the island nation, has already been signed off as the venue, ESPNCricinfo reported further, citing PCB sources.

Hambantota is on the southern coast to Sri Lanka near a jungle and the quality hotels are at least 45-minute drive away. The SLC officials prefer to keep the games in Colombo but want Hambantota as the venue instead of Dambulla if the relocation happens. The reason given by the SLC officials to select Hambantota is the lack of floodlights in Dambulla.

The Super Four games are scheduled in Colombo on September 9, 10, 12, 14 and 15 with the final set to be played on September 17. There are six Super Four games to be played and one of them is to be played in Lahore on September 6 - the last match scheduled in Pakistan.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi, meanwhile, called out ACC for selecting Sri Lanka as co-host of the regional tournament after India vs Pakistan failed to produce result due to rain on September 2. Notably, Pakistan were the original host of the tournament but an objection by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over playing there led to adding Sri Lanka as the co-host for the tournament.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE