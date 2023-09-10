Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah return; Shreyas Iyer misses out due to back spasm

The experienced duo of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul has returned to the Playing XI for Team India as India prepare for the high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Bumrah, as expected returned to the Indian team after paternity leave while Rahul’s inclusion was also on the cards having overcome injury trouble. Shreyas Iyer missed out due to a back issue while Mohammed Shami made way for Bumrah for the clash.

Rahul returns to Team India

Rahul’s inclusion in the Indian team saw Shreyas Iyer miss out due to a back spasm, as told by skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss. This will be Rahul’s first match for Team India since March having missed the West Indies and Ireland tour. He is expected to bat No.4 with Ishan Kishan coming in at No.5.It will also be interesting who keeps the gloves as Rahul is yet to fully recover from the injury issue.

On the bowling side, Bumrah also returned from paternity leave and replaced experienced Shami as Shardul Thakur kept his place in the Playing XI. Bumrah played in India’s last encounter against Pakistan in Kandy but had to return to Mumbai for the birth of his first child. His return to the side gives India a massive boost.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first in challenging conditions in Colombo. This will be the 15th meeting between the sides at the Asia Cup, with India leading the head-to-head affairs 7-5. Last week’s group stage contest was called off after rain played spoilsport in Kandy.

A win for Pakistan will see them all but through to next Sunday’s final while a win for India will make interesting readings in the Super Four. Both India and Pakistan are so far undefeated in the Asia Cup 2023 with rain also a big factor in Sunday’s clash. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has already announced a reserve day for the India vs Pakistan clash if rain plays spoilsport on Sunday.

India Playing XI vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

