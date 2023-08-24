Asia Cup 2023: 6 days to go. Here's how many times India and Pakistan have met in tournament

Asia Cup 2023: The 16th edition of the Asia Cup tournament is scheduled to start on August 30 – September 17. India and Pakistan, the much-awaited clash of the two Asian giants will happen when the Asia Cup begins on August 30, 2023. The tournament will be played in a hybrid model for the first time, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka being the hosts.

The first match of the tournament will be played between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

The marquee match between the two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, is scheduled on September 2 in Kandy.

India will play all their games in Sri Lanka and have been put in Group A with Pakistan and Nepal. Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match date

The big encounter between India and Pakistan will take place on September 2 at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Two days after that game, India will play Nepal in their second group stage game on September 4, also at the same venue.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head details in Asia Cup tournament

The Asia Cup tournament was started in 1984 and was played in Sharjah, with the Sunil Gavaskar-led Indian team winning the tournament. With seven titles, India is the most successful team in the history of the Men’s Asia Cup, followed by Sri Lanka (six times) and Pakistan (twice).

The tournament was a 50-over affair till 2014. After that, it was decided that the Asia Cup would be played in the format of the ICC event which followed it and hence the 2016 and 2022 editions were played in T20 format.

India and Pakistan have met 17 times at the Asia Cup across formats. India holds a 9-6 lead in the 15 matches (including 4-1 in the last five) that have produced a result.

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan squad

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

The Asia Cup returns to the One-Day International (ODI) format after a gap of five years and serves as a crucial warm-up event for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, scheduled for October and November.

