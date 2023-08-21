Asia Cup 2023: 9 days to go. Here's how to watch live streaming of Asia Cup matches in your country

Asia Cup 2023: The 16th edition of the Asia Cup tournament is scheduled to start on August 30 – September 17 and will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Originally, the Asia Cup 2023 was scheduled to take place in 2021 but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic the tournament was postponed.

The Asia Cup 2023 will also be the first multi-country event of its sort. The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan for four matches, with the remaining nine matches taking place in Sri Lanka.

The first match of the tournament will be played between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

The marquee match between the two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, is scheduled on September 2 in Kandy. Debutant Nepal is the other team in the group with both India and Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan, 3:30 PM IST

August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 1:00 PM IST

September 2: Pakistan vs India, Pallekele, 1:00 PM IST

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Lahore, 1:30 PM IST

September 4: India vs Nepal, Pallekele, 1:00 PM IST

September 5: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore, 3:30 PM IST

September 6: A1 vs B2, Lahore, 3:30 PM IST

September 9: B1 vs B2, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST

September 10: A1 vs A2, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST

September 12: A2 vs B1, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST

September 14: A1 vs B1, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST

September 15: A2 vs B2, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST

September 17: TBC vs TBC, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023: Live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming series:

How to watch Asia Cup 2023 live-streaming in India?

Star Sports and Disney Hotstar will live stream the Asia Cup 2023 event in India. Hotstar decides to live stream the Asia Cup 2023 for free for mobile users in India.

Live-streaming details in your country

Location Broadcaster India Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Australia Fox Sports New Zealand Sky Sports South Africa SuperSport network USA Willow TV UK and Ireland TNT Sports MENA CricLife Max, STARZ PLAY Papua New Guinea EM TV Afghanistan Ariana TV

Asia Cup 2023 Format

Asia Cup 2023 will follow a Round-robin and knockout format where a total of 13 matches will be played including the Final.

Six teams of the Asia Cup 2023 will be divided into two groups of three teams each.

A total of 6 group matches will be played where the top 2 teams of each group will advance to the Super Four round.

Another 6 games will be played in the Super Four round where each team will 3 matches against the remaining 3 teams of the Super Four round.

The top 2 teams of the Super Six points table will advance to the Final game.

