Asia Cup 2023 India Squad announced: Check team India full squad, captain, vice-captain probable playing 11

Asia Cup 2023 India Squad announced: Ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, India announced its 17-member squad on Monday. The announcement will be followed by a press conference from Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Delhi.

With the ODI World Cup on the horizon, India's performance in the continental tournament - which will be contested in a 50-over format this year - will be critical to their chances at the flagship event later this year in their home country. Major concerns have been raised about the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who have both been recovering from thigh and back injuries, respectively.

With Jasprit Bumrah back, bowling at full tilt and leading the side in the Ireland T20I series, there's a big positive in terms of the bowling department. Mohammed Shami, who has stayed out of action since the 2023 World Test Championship Final is also likely to make his return. But the bigger concerns for India are in their batting, specifically in the middle order.

What Ravi Shastri said ahead of the Team India squad announcement?

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the Indian squad need more all-rounders for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

When asked about his opinion with regards to the 15-player squad India would go within the marquee event, Shastri told Star Sports, “I think to be fair, I will go with both the all-rounders – Axar and Shardul, it gives me an opportunity. And keep Sanju Samson on standby in case something happens to the keeper there, where he can just fly out.” (Read more of what he said)

Asia Cup 2023 India Squad announced

The initial sureties are that Tilak Varma has been named while Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have been included. Yuzvendra Chahal is dropped and Shubhman Gill is in.

Indian Squad announced:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve: Sanju Samson

World Cup squad to be chosen from among these players

This is not an official preliminary squad but Agarkar says that it is "obvious" that the World Cup team will be chosen from among these players. So this, for now, is the de facto preliminary squad for the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE