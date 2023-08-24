CWC 2023: Former India player backs Sanju Samson for ODI World Cup berth despite Asia Cup omission

Former India player Saba Karim has backed Sanju Samson for a place in the ODI World Cup despite his omission from the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023. The Indian team selected for the Asia Cup on Monday, August 21 saw the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the squad. Samson paved the way for the return of Rahul, but according to Karim, he is still in the reckoning for the ODI World Cup owing to any fitness issues surrounding Rahul.

Karim backs Samson

"Sanju Samson remains in the reckoning. In case KL Rahul is not fit, then who do the selectors look at? So Samson comes in as a replacement for KL Rahul. So that is why those 40 valuable runs in the 2nd T20I outing at number four was a huge positive for India."

Samson has endured a mixed fortune in recent times that has seen him score one fifty since his return to the national side for the West Indies. He has been unfortunate not to have batted at times while he missed out on scoring big during the West Indies and Ireland tour. However, with competition for a regular wicketkeeper, Samson remains in the reckoning for a spot in the team. The Indian team has three options in the wicketkeepers department Ishan Kishan, Rahul, and Samson.

Currently, Samson is down the pecking order behind Ishan and Rahul, but the latter’s fitness will remain a key factor. If Rahul is not fully fit for the ODI World Cup, Samson remains the obvious choice to make the Indian team. However, if both Ishan and Rahul make the 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup, Samson will probably miss out on the plane.

Prasidh Krishna to miss out on ODI World Cup?

Karim has also not ruled out Prasidh Krishna from the ODI World Cup as he thinks he has a better chance of making the squad. Unlike Samson, Krishna is in the Asia Cup squad, but close sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suggest he and Tilak Varma will be trimmed to finalise the ODI World Cup squad.

"Plus Prasidh Krishna, as we have always talked about, good to see him come back. I think this season, this series performance compared to last year when India toured Ireland was much better," said Karim.

The selector’s panel led by Ajit Agarkar will have to announce the ODI World Cup squad before the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) deadline of September 5.

