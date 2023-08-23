India win T20I series 2-0 against Ireland as heavy rain washes away third match

The third T20I between India and Ireland on Wednesday, August 23 was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain. India, however, had won the first two games and won the series 2-0. India's highlight on the tour was returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah who was also the stand-in skipper of the side in place of Rohit Sharma who was rested.

Speaking after the match, Bumrah said he was waiting for the game to happen and it was a bit frustrating as the weather was okay earlier in the day.

"It was frustrating waiting for a game to happen. This (rain) was something we did not see coming because the weather was fine earlier. They (players) were enthusiastic and eager even when rain was around," said Bumrah (not verbatim).

Talking about being the captain of the side, the pacer said that it was a lot of fun and an honour as well.

"It's been a lot of fun (captaining) and an honour captaining them. I don't think about that (injury). When you get a chance to captain your side, you always take it. As a cricketer you always enjoy responsibility," added the skipper. Answering a question on his injuries, Bumrah said it is 'all good and no complaints.'

India had won the first T20I by two runs on Duckworth-Lewis System (DLS) and the second T20I by 33 runs. For the visitors, young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad was the top scorer with an aggregate of 77 runs in two games - one more than Ireland's Andy Bilbirnie.

Among the bowlers, it was Bumrah who led the chart overall with four wickets in two games - same as India's Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi, albeit at a better average.

India will next head to Asia Cup from August 30, which is being played in 50-over format this year as a practice tournament for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. The quadrennial event starts October 5 in India.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE