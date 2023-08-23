Asia Cup 2023 Tickets Online: Here's how you can buy tickets for India's matches

Asia Cup 2023 Tickets Online: The most awaited continental cricket tournament is here. The Asia Cup 2023 is all set to begin on August 30, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The event is a rehearsal for Asia's most prominent cricket nations ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Asia Cup is one of the grandest tournaments in international cricket. India won the inaugural edition of the Asia Cup 2023 under Sunil Gavaskar's captaincy, held in the United Arab Emirates in 1984.

Team India recently announced its squad for the Asia Cup 2023. Fans are looking forward to India vs Pakistan which will be held on September 2 at 1:00 pm IST in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. Both teams are in Group A. If there are no upsets in the group stage, the two will meet in Super Four Stage.

In 2022, IND vs PAK became the most-viewed match of the ICC Men's World Cup with almost 256 million viewing hours in India only. In Asia Cup, India has a lead of nine wins out of 15 matches.

India will also be competing with Nepal on September 4 at the same venue and time.

How to book tickets for India's matches in Asia Cup 2023

The tickets for all the matches in Asia Cup will be available on the official website of Sri Lanka Cricket, www.srilankacricket.Ik and on Pakistan's pcb.bookme.pk.

After visiting the respective sites, you can just click on "View Asia Cup 2023 Match" and it will lead you to the list of matches that are available for ticket booking.

According to the Jan Bharat Times, the price for Asia Cup 2023 tickets starts from Rs 2,500 to Rs 25,000. The VVIP tickets start from Rs 8,000.

When does Asia Cup 2023 start?

The Asia Cup 2023 will kick off on August 30.

Where can I get the tickets for India's matches in Asia Cup 2023?

As per media reports, fans can buy tickets for India's matches in Asia Cup 2023 at www.srilankacricket.lk and pcb.bookme.pk.

(With inputs from agencies)



