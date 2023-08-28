Asia Cup 2023: 2 days to Go, How to book India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Tickets; Check prices

IND vs. PAK Asia Cup 2023 Tickets: The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 will happen on Saturday, September 2, at 01:00 PM IST at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Here's how you can book your tickets for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match on September 2.

How to book IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Tickets

Below is the step-by-step guide to booking tickets for the most-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Pakistan Cricket Board, pcb.bookme.pk.

Step 2: Once you reach the website, look for 'View All Asia Cup 2023 Matches' and click on it.

Step 3: When it redirects you to the list of matches, you'll find the 'Pakistan vs India' match. Click on the 'BookMe' option next to it.

Step 4: After you've clicked on 'BookMe,' it'll open a panel on the screen, asking you to choose the seat type and number of seats you wish to book. Once you've chosen your desired seats, click on 'BookMe.'

Step 5: A new page will open confirming the match, seat type and number of seats you've chosen. When you scroll down, you'll need to fill in the details of the spectators, including your name, passport/form-B number/NIC, mobile number and email address.

Step 6: Once you've filled in the relevant information, click 'BOOKME' and proceed with the payment. You can pay using Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay, PayFast, easypaisa or JazzCash.

Note: The website says that the spectators must carry their passports/NICs at the venue to prove their identity. Moreover, the entry will begin three hours before the match. Make sure you reach the stadium on time to avoid long queues.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Ticket Prices

Here are the different types of seats available for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match and their prices.

Grass Embankment West (Standing) - General: $30 (₹2,500)

Grass Embankment (Scoreboard) Standing - General: $30 (₹2,500)

Grand Stand Top Level B - V-VIP: $300 (₹25,000)

Grand Stand Top Level A- V-VIP: $300 (₹25,000)

B Lower - VIP: $125 (₹10,000)

A Lower - VIP: $125 (₹10,000)

Note: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 tickets have a high demand. If you wish to watch the match, grab your seats fast.