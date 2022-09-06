Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Super Four match?

India will lock horns with Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in their second game in the Super Four round of the Asia Cup 2022 edition, in the UAE, on Tuesday evening (September 06). The clash holds a lot of significance for India after they lost to Babar Azam-led Pakistan, by five wickets, in their Super Four opener on Sunday (September 04) at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Being asked to bat first versus their arch-rivals Pakistan, Rohit Sharma-led India rode on Virat Kohli's 44-ball 60 and vital knocks from KL Rahul-Rohit, some lusty blows from Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi to post a competitive 181/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Indian bowlers couldn't defend their total and lost on the penultimate ball of the contest. With this defeat, India are now in a must-win situation and have to win both their games to prevent a shocking exit from the continental tournament. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are coming into this encounter on the back of a stunning four-wicket win over Afghanistan and another win bring them closer to a place in the final.

Here is all you need to know about the India-Sri Lanka Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2022:

When will India face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022?

India will take on Sri Lanka in their second game in the Super Four clash at the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday (September 06).

At what time will the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Sri Lanka et underway?

The India-Sri Lanka tie in Asia Cup 2022 will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ | WATCH: 'This is a question out of my book' - Ravindra Jadeja on Rishabh Pant's absence from Pakistan clash

What are the predicted playing XIs for the India-Sri Lanka tie in Asia Cup 2022?

India - Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana/Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

How to watch the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Sri Lanka?

Star Sports will broadcast the clash in India and the live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app and website.