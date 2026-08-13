/Ashleigh Gardner opens up on controversial separation

Australian allrounder Ashleigh Gardner has broken her silence on her divorce from wife Monica Wright for the first time, saying she felt the need to address the matter because of the attention it had brought to Cricket Australia. Gardner also said she wants the best for Wright moving forward.

Wright accused Gardner last month of cheating on her, reportedly with Georgia Voll and also questioned Cricket Australia’s decision not to take action against Gardner and called for her to be removed as Australia’s vice-captain.

Wright initially responded to the allegations by sharing a Daily Mail report on her Instagram story. She described the report as vague and hinted that she would later share her side of the story.

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Gardner addressed the situation in an Instagram story on Thursday afternoon.

“While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia given my position as vice-captain,” Gardner posted.

“I wish Monica nothing but happiness and success in the future. I won’t be making any further public comment on this matter at this time and ask that the privacy of those involved is respected,” she added.

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Gardner and Wright got married in Apr 2025, however, reports suggest that their relationship faced difficulties while Gardner was in India for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

Wright also travelled to India during the tournament, where an unnamed source described their meeting as awkward.

The couple have since separated, with Gardner reportedly moving out of their Sydney home. She has continued to receive support from the cricket community, with her Women’s Big Bash League side Sydney Sixers backing her during the controversy, according to news.com.au.