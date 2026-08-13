/BAN vs AUS, 1st Test: Mahmud leads Bangladesh's dominance over Australia on Day 1

Bangladesh had a dream start to their Test tour of Australia as they bowled out the hosts for a paltry 198 in the first innings on day 1 (Aug 13) of the first of two Tests. Batting first, Australia were in all sorts of trouble throught the innings in Darwin and Bangladesh pacers made sure to take advantage of that. Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers, taking 6/55 as Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain chipped in with a couple wickets each.
How Bangladesh bowlers dismantled Australia?
Australia started well with openers Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherhald (23) adding 45 runs for the first wicket before Mahmud dismissed the latter in the 12th over. Head followed his fellow opener two overs later before Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed by Hossain after scoring just one run off 20 balls. Cameron Green was also dismissed in the first session as Australia went to lunch at 74/4.
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In the second session, Alex Carey (19) and Steve Smith (71) added 55 runs as Australia tried to recover before Hossain broke the partnership. Beau Webster was next to go as Australia succumbed to 152/6 before heading to tea at 184/8. Bangladesh made light work of last two wickets and dismissed the hosts for just 198 in the first innings.
Bangladesh batters build on bowlers' success
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In their first innings, Bangladesh batted better than Australia, scoring 96/1 before the close of play. Shadman Islam (20) and Tanzid Hasan added 36 runs for the first wicket before Mitchell Starc dismissed Islam. Mominul Haque (35 not out) and Hasan, who remained not at 32, then added 60 runs for the second wicket before the day was ended. Bangladesh now trail by 104 runs in the first innings and would be looking to take huge lead over the hosts to be in the driving position in the match.