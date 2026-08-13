/England's 2019 ODI WC winning captain Eoin Morgan to be next CSK coach? Ravi Ashwin has a 'feeling'

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is sans coach as of now after Stephan Fleming stood down recently post a successful 18-year-long stint. The five-time champions have not announced a new coach as of now but retired Indian off-spinner Ravi Ashwin thinks a former England player could land the job. The absence of coach, according to Ashwin, hampers CSK's trade window deals as well with the franchise being linked to Hardik Pandya trade from Mumbai Indians.

Who will become next CSK coach?

"Names like Andrew Flintoff and Brendon McCullum have been doing the rounds. That’ll be a good swap to send Stephen Fleming to England and get McCullum here. Now, the ECB are fine with sharing jobs so McCullum can be England’s white-ball coach and do the same with CSK. But I have a feeling that Eoin Morgan could be that Englishman who becomes CSK’s head coach,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. Notably, both Flintoff and McCullum have played for CSK in the past.

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Ashwin also pointed out how lack of a coach affects the trade window opportunity for the CSK and said: "It must be remembered that the trade window is ongoing. And CSK are still without a coach. This makes discussing trade deals very hard. While there are rumors about a Hardik Pandya trade for Khaleel Ahmed and Shivam Dube, the incoming coach might feel he could extract the best out of Khaleel or Dube. Let’s not forget that Dube has played in beast mode for CSK themselves two to three years back."

What next for CSK?