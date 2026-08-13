/Shoaib Akhtar says seam-friendly England pitches 'will be very difficult' for Pakistan in upcoming Test series

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has warned Babar Azam's team ahead of their three-Test series against England which starts with first Test on August 19 in Leeds. The series is vital for Pakistan in terms of their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 aspiration. Pak are currently eighth on the table, just above West Indies with two wins and four losses in six Tests in the cycle. England aren't much better either as they are places just above Pakistan on seventh sport with four wins, eight losses and one draw in 13 Tests.

Akhtar warns Pakistan of English pitches

During Pakistan's last Test series, which they drew against West Indies 1-1 after losing the first Test, they showed signs of dominance but spin played an important role in the second Test which they had won. Akhtar reminded Pakistan of seam-friendly pitches in England and said: "England won't make the same mistake West Indies did that allowed Pakistan to get into a winning position."

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"They'll prepare seam-friendly conditions, which will be very difficult for Pakistan to handle," Akhtar added during his recent conversation with a local sports platform, as quoted by Geo News.

Pakistan's record in England in Tests

Pakistan have played 54 Tests in England, winning 12 and losing 24 while 20 ended in a draw. Pakistan last won a Test match in England in 2018, when they had won first of three Tests by nine wickets at Lord's. They, however, lost the next match in Leeds as the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan had last won a Test series in England in 1996, when they won the three-mtch series 2-0.