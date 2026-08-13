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AFG vs IRE: Sediqullah Atal scripts history with highest ODI score on birthday

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 15:41 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 15:41 IST
AFG vs IRE: Sediqullah Atal scripts history with highest ODI score on birthday

Sediqullah Atal Photograph: (ACB)

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The left-handed batter, who turns 25 on Wednesday, scored an impressive 143 runs from 120 balls for Afghanistan in the fourth ODI against Ireland in Belfast.

Sediqullah Atal celebrated his 25th birthday in style on Wednesday (Aug 12), scoring 143 off 120 balls against Ireland in Belfast to set a new record for the highest ODI score on a birthday, surpassing Tom Latham’s previous mark of 140 runs. Latham had scored an unbeaten 140 off 123 balls for New Zealand against the Netherlands in Hamilton on his 30th birthday on 2 Apr, 2022.

Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list, having scored 134 runs off 131 balls on his 25th birthday in 1998 to help India beat Australia by six wickets in the Coca-Cola Cup final in Sharjah.

Vinod Kambli, Tendulkar’s childhood friend and former India batter, was the first player to score an ODI century on his birthday. He remained unbeaten on 100 against England in Jaipur on his 21st birthday on 18 Jan, 1993.

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Virat Kohli also scored an ODI century on his birthday and hit an unbeaten 101 off 121 balls against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 5 Nov, 2023.

Highest ODI scores by batters on their birthdays

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PlayerCountryRB4/6sBirthdayVsVenueDate
Ibrahim ZadranAfghanistan14312017/425thIrelandBelfast12 Aug, 2026
Tom LathamNew Zealand140*12310/530thNetherlandsHamilton2 Apr, 2022
Sachin TendulkarIndia13413112/325thAustraliaSharjah24 Apr, 1998

During the match, Atal also shared a 231-run second-wicket partnership with Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran, who scored a century as well.

Zadran made 107 off 118 balls, hitting 11 fours and one six. He also became the joint-third-fastest batter in the world to reach 2,000 ODI runs.

The 231-run stand between Atal and Zadran is now Afghanistan’s highest partnership for the second wicket in ODIs.

Atal’s century against Ireland was his second in ODI cricket. His previous hundred came against Zimbabwe in Harare on 19 Dec, 2024, when he scored 104 off 128 balls.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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