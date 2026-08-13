/AFG vs IRE: Sediqullah Atal scripts history with highest ODI score on birthday

Sediqullah Atal celebrated his 25th birthday in style on Wednesday (Aug 12), scoring 143 off 120 balls against Ireland in Belfast to set a new record for the highest ODI score on a birthday, surpassing Tom Latham’s previous mark of 140 runs. Latham had scored an unbeaten 140 off 123 balls for New Zealand against the Netherlands in Hamilton on his 30th birthday on 2 Apr, 2022.

Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list, having scored 134 runs off 131 balls on his 25th birthday in 1998 to help India beat Australia by six wickets in the Coca-Cola Cup final in Sharjah.

Vinod Kambli, Tendulkar’s childhood friend and former India batter, was the first player to score an ODI century on his birthday. He remained unbeaten on 100 against England in Jaipur on his 21st birthday on 18 Jan, 1993.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Virat Kohli also scored an ODI century on his birthday and hit an unbeaten 101 off 121 balls against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 5 Nov, 2023.

Highest ODI scores by batters on their birthdays

Player Country R B 4/6s Birthday Vs Venue Date Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 143 120 17/4 25th Ireland Belfast 12 Aug, 2026 Tom Latham New Zealand 140* 123 10/5 30th Netherlands Hamilton 2 Apr, 2022 Sachin Tendulkar India 134 131 12/3 25th Australia Sharjah 24 Apr, 1998

During the match, Atal also shared a 231-run second-wicket partnership with Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran, who scored a century as well.

Zadran made 107 off 118 balls, hitting 11 fours and one six. He also became the joint-third-fastest batter in the world to reach 2,000 ODI runs.

The 231-run stand between Atal and Zadran is now Afghanistan’s highest partnership for the second wicket in ODIs.