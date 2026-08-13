/AFG vs IRE: Sediqullah Atal scripts history with highest ODI score on birthday

Sediqullah Atal celebrated his 25th birthday in style on Wednesday (Aug 12), scoring 143 off 120 balls against Ireland in Belfast to set a new record for the highest ODI score on a birthday, surpassing Tom Latham’s previous mark of 140 runs. Latham had scored an unbeaten 140 off 123 balls for New Zealand against the Netherlands in Hamilton on his 30th birthday on 2 Apr, 2022.
Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list, having scored 134 runs off 131 balls on his 25th birthday in 1998 to help India beat Australia by six wickets in the Coca-Cola Cup final in Sharjah.
Vinod Kambli, Tendulkar’s childhood friend and former India batter, was the first player to score an ODI century on his birthday. He remained unbeaten on 100 against England in Jaipur on his 21st birthday on 18 Jan, 1993.
Virat Kohli also scored an ODI century on his birthday and hit an unbeaten 101 off 121 balls against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 5 Nov, 2023.
Highest ODI scores by batters on their birthdays
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|Player
|Country
|R
|B
|4/6s
|Birthday
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Afghanistan
|143
|120
|17/4
|25th
|Ireland
|Belfast
|12 Aug, 2026
|Tom Latham
|New Zealand
|140*
|123
|10/5
|30th
|Netherlands
|Hamilton
|2 Apr, 2022
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|134
|131
|12/3
|25th
|Australia
|Sharjah
|24 Apr, 1998
During the match, Atal also shared a 231-run second-wicket partnership with Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran, who scored a century as well.
Zadran made 107 off 118 balls, hitting 11 fours and one six. He also became the joint-third-fastest batter in the world to reach 2,000 ODI runs.
The 231-run stand between Atal and Zadran is now Afghanistan’s highest partnership for the second wicket in ODIs.
Atal’s century against Ireland was his second in ODI cricket. His previous hundred came against Zimbabwe in Harare on 19 Dec, 2024, when he scored 104 off 128 balls.