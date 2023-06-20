Ashes: Usman Khawaja joins elite Test list, becomes only second Aussie batter in 43 years to achieve rare feat
Australia’s Usman Khawaja joined a rare list of elite players on Tuesday, June 20 after he came out to bat on Day 5 of the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston. Khawaja, enjoying a purple patch of form for the national side, became just the second Australian batter to bat on all five days of a Test match after Kim Hughes in 1980. While the nail-biting contest is still hanging in the balance, Khawaja could be the difference-maker in the contest while the second session was on roll at the time of writing.
Khawaja joins elite list
After stepping on the field on Day 5, the veteran Aussie became the 13th player in the history of the format to bat on all five days of a Test match joining a list of players including Ravi Shastri, Andrew Flintoff, Cheteshwar Pujara, and others. In doing so he also became the second batter after Hughes achieved the feat against England in 1980. Much to the surprise, the contest was not an Ashes match as the two nations met only a one-off contest that year at Lord’s. He is therefore the first Australian to play on all five days of an Ashes Test while he is third overall to achieve the rare feat.
List of players to bat on all five days of a Test
Motganalli Jaisimha (India) vs Australia - 1960
Geoffrey Boycott (England) vs Australia - 1977
Kim Hughes (Australia) vs England - 1980
Allan Lamb (England) vs West Indies - 1984
Ravi Shastri (India) vs England - 1984
Adrian Griffith (West Indies) vs New Zealand - 1999
Andrew Flintoff (England) vs India - 2006
Alviro Petersen (South Africa) vs New Zealand - 2012
Cheteshwar Pujara (India) vs Sri Lanka - 2017
Rory Burns (England) vs Australia - 2019
Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) vs Zimbabwe - 2023
Tangenarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) vs Zimbabwe - 2023
Usman Khawaja (Australia) vs England - 2023*
Match hangs in balance
After rain-interrupted Day 5, at the time of writing, Australia were 150/5 from 50 overs with Khawaja batting on 41 and Cameron Green unbeaten on 4. The Aussies still need 131 to win with five wickets in hand while Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Both teams still have an equal chance of winning the contest on Day 5 as either side will look to take a 1-0 lead heading into the second Test at Lord’s which kick starts on Wednesday, June 28.
