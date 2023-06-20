Ashes: Usman Khawaja joins elite Test list, becomes only second Aussie batter in 43 years to achieve rare feat

Australia’s Usman Khawaja joined a rare list of elite players on Tuesday, June 20 after he came out to bat on Day 5 of the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston. Khawaja, enjoying a purple patch of form for the national side, became just the second Australian batter to bat on all five days of a Test match after Kim Hughes in 1980. While the nail-biting contest is still hanging in the balance, Khawaja could be the difference-maker in the contest while the second session was on roll at the time of writing.

The stage is set. Our Aussie men need 174 runs to win. 👊#Ashes pic.twitter.com/5rYS1JIJUj — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 19, 2023 ×

Khawaja joins elite list

After stepping on the field on Day 5, the veteran Aussie became the 13th player in the history of the format to bat on all five days of a Test match joining a list of players including Ravi Shastri, Andrew Flintoff, Cheteshwar Pujara, and others. In doing so he also became the second batter after Hughes achieved the feat against England in 1980. Much to the surprise, the contest was not an Ashes match as the two nations met only a one-off contest that year at Lord’s. He is therefore the first Australian to play on all five days of an Ashes Test while he is third overall to achieve the rare feat.

List of players to bat on all five days of a Test

Motganalli Jaisimha (India) vs Australia - 1960