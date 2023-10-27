Ashes: Stuart Broad recalls ‘ugly spat’ with Pat Cummins following controversial Bairstow run out, regrets

Retired England Test veteran Stuart Broad recalled an incident from the second Ashes Test in Lord’s this summer, wherein he got involved in an ‘ugly verbal spat’ with Australia captain Pat Cummins over the controversial Jonny Bairstow run out on day five. Detailing everyone on how he reacted to Australia’s tactics of getting rid of well-settled Bairstow, Broad admitted saying to Cummins on his face, ‘You’re an absolute disgrace, which he later regretted.

As both teams were approaching the end of the first session on day five, Aussie keeper Alex Carey affected a run out from behind the stumps after Bairstow ducked a bouncer and left his crease to join his partner in the middle as it was the last ball of the over. Carey, cheekily, threw the ball towards the stumps, catching Bairstow out of his crease and was declared run out after multiple replays.

Speaking about the instance on the Up Front podcast lately, Broad revealed the whole scenario and what words were exchanged.

“As I’m walking out to bat at Lord’s and there’s boos going at the Aussies, the captain Pat Cummins is coming on to bowl, so he’s walking towards me at the end of his mark,” Broad said on the Up Front podcast.

“And I just looked at him and said, ‘You’re an absolute disgrace’.

“He said, ‘Oh yeah, you’re hardly an upkeep of the spirit of cricket’.

Cummins’ remarks referred to the instance from the 2013 Ashes, where Broad edged the ball to the first slip off Ashton Agar but decided against walking away. The umpire, Aleem Dar, also adjudged that not out, while replays showed Broad edged one.

That instance further put Broad in a bad light as he faced backlash from the Aussie crowd during the Ashes Down Under the same year, with Australia winning 5-0.

“So that upset me a bit,” Broad replied to that.

“Then the next 10 minutes became me being very facetious and shouting in every time, which I had huge regrets about that night,” he said.

“I was hugely embarrassed about it, but I had no real control over what I was doing,” Broad added.

Following that instance ahead of lunch on day five, Australian players were booed on their way to the dressing room, and even upon entering the Long Room, several MCC members launched a verbal attack on the players, mainly Usman Khawaja and David Warner.

It led to tensions all around, with players complaining about being threatened and abused during the course.

Upon receiving a written complaint from Cricket Australia, MCC launched an independent investigation into the matter, suspending and banning three members who were found guilty.

Although Australia won the second Test, they failed to win the Ashes, as England came back winning two out of three remaining Tests.

