CWC '23: Sunil Gavaskar predicts Virat Kohli to score 50th ODI ton during India's clash vs South Africa

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar feels Virat Kohli will score his 50th ODI ton during India's forthcoming World Cup clash versus South Africa on Nov 5, when Kohli will turn 35. The former Indian captain has been in top form in the ongoing ten-team tournament in India, with 354 runs in five games (most by an Indian, second-most overall).

He has had scores of 85, 55*, 16, 103* and 95. After his ton versus Bangladesh in Pune on Oct 19, Kohli reached his 48th ODI ton and is only one away from equaling Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's century tally (49); most by a batter in the 50-over format.

Gavaskar has, thus, made a bold claim that Kohli's merry run will continue and he will soon score the 50th ODI hundred, going past Tendulkar's tally.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "Kohli will slam his 50th ODI Century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens and what better occasion than his birthday? It's a sight when you slam a ton there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and cheers for you, the air is filled with whistles and claps. It is a moment to savour for every batter."

At present, the Kohli-starrer Indian team has reached Lucknow for their upcoming game versus England on Sunday (Oct 29).

The Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue have been in top form with five back-to-back wins and remain the only unbeaten side in the mega event. India will hope for their dream run to continue and for Kohli to also reach his 49th century soon and got to his 50th ton during the SA encounter in Kolkata.

In India's last game, they took on New Zealand in Dharamsala on Oct 22.



Opting to bowl first, India dismissed the Kiwis for 273 -- courtesy of Mohammed Shami's 5 for 54 -- and chased down the score in 48 overs with Kohli top scoring with a fine 95.