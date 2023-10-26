Former spinner Danish Kaneria claims THIS player is in Pakistan team because of FRIENDSHIPS

The Pakistan cricket team is in shambles at the moment. In the ongoing ODI World Cup, Babar Azam-led Men in Green have lost three games in a row after winning their first two. Thus, the 1992 winners find themselves at the fifth position and have a herculean task to revamp their campaign. Ahead of their upcoming clash versus South Africa in the south Indian city of Chennai on Friday (Oct 27), former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria has made a big claim. Kaneria slammed the team's performance and alleged that Hasan Ali, who was drafted in the side after Naseem Shah's injury, is playing only due to friendships.

'The selections were based on friendships and personal relationships'

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Kaneria pointed out that Pakistan team’s World Cup selections were based on friendships and personal relationships.

He opined, "When the squad was announced, I was sure that this wasn't a well-balanced team. The selections were based on friendships and personal relationships. I knew that this team would struggle in the World Cup. They talk about everything but strategy. They needed to understand that the conditions in India will favor batting and spin. The selection was totally wrong."

He said, "In Naseem Shah's absence, Pakistan are giving the new ball to Hasan Ali. Hasan Ali is only in the team because of friendships. Usama Mir plays for Multan Sultans, and Mushtaq Ahmed has good relations with Inzamam-ul-Haq. When a team is made for people's individual benefits and not for the country, you will only get such results."

Kaneria added, "When have two leg-spinners played together for Pakistan? When they played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the boundary is very short, Shadab Khan was dropped and Usama Mir was brought in. Also, why they didn't pick Imad Wasim."

A lot of questions have been raised on Pakistan's team combination, fitness and fielding standards, slow batting and ordinary bowling overall.