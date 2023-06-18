Ashes: Returning Moeen Ali fined 25% match fee, handed one demerit point for applying ‘spray’ on bowling hand

Returning England all-rounder Moeen Ali is fined 25% of his match fees and also handed one demerit point for applying a spray on his bowling hand without notifying the on-field umpires during day two of the ongoing first Ashes Test in Edgbaston. The cricket's governing body ICC - in its statement stated Ali admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions levelled by match referee Andy Pycroft.

"In reaching his decision to sanction the player, the match referee was satisfied that Ali had used the spray only to dry his hands," the ICC said.

Although ICC confirmed Moeen applying a ‘drying agent’ on his hand had nothing to do with ball tampering in any way, which would have been another breach of an ICC clause.

"The spray was not used as an artificial substance on the ball, and consequently, it had not changed the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions - Unfair Play - The Match Ball - Changing its Condition."

The Ashes winner with England in 2015, Moeen came out of Test retirement on request of captain Ben Stokes and the team management after regular spinner Jack Leach got ruled out of the iconic Ashes 2023 at the last minute.

Upon announcing his return and confirming his availability for selection, Moeen got picked straightaway and made little contributions in the first innings. Though with the bat in hand, he tried applying the Bazball approach to his game, Moeen returned with two wickets on day two, picking dangerous Travis Head and Cameron Green off a Jaffa.

Moeen, who last played a Test match in 2021, didn’t even appear in any red-ball cricket since, and it’s fair to say, he looked a bit rusty bowling his usual off-spin on this unusual low-bounce surface in Edgbaston.

Celebrating his birthday on Sunday, Moeen, who recently won his second IPL title with Chennai Super Kings, will look to get to his best in this ongoing Test. It’s Even-Stevens in Birmingham After England declared on 393 for eight before stumps on day one, it surprised and shocked many pundits and fans across the world. Given the game situation, England should have pounced on this opportunity, but Usman Khawaja’s maiden Test hundred on English soil denied them.

As things stand, on day three, Australia has almost closed the gap and looks to put England’s Bazball approach by playing their style of cricket.