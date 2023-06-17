Ashes, 1st Test, Day 2: Usman Khawaja's maiden hundred in England powers Australia to 311/5

Usman Khawaja’s maiden hundred in England powered Australia to 311 for five at stumps on day two of the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston. Fifties from man-in-form Travis Head and Alex Carey and handy contribution from Cameron Green saw Australia dominate the second day after England’s Bazball approach made headlines earlier.

With Australia starting day two on 14 for no loss, England took no time in bringing James Anderson - who is playing his tenth Ashes series, into the attack and share the new Dukes Ball with Stuart Broad. Broad, for the record 15th time in his career dismissed David Warner bowled on nine. He picked up world number batter Marnus Labuschagne on the next delivery, sending shivers down the Aussie dressing room.

Australia’s best batter in the previous World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith took charge and bailed the team out of trouble. While Smith looked unfazed by Ben Stokes’ unusual tactics – including bringing Harry Brook inside the 15th over, the English captain got the big fish on 16, trapping him in front just ahead of lunch.

Fresh from his maiden WTC Final hundred against India, Head continued from where he left by taking the attack to the opposition. Soon he reached his fifty as Khawaja also looked set in the middle. Moeen Ali, returning to the Test setup after a gap of two wickets, picked Head caught in the mid-wicket area. Two balls later, he outfoxed Cameron Green, only for Jonny Bairstow to miss a clear stumping chance.

Just when Green and Khawaja looked like drifting the game away from England, Ali broke the stand with a 'Jaffa', dismissing Green clean bowled on 38. The rest of day did belong to the left-handed pair of Khawaja, who completed his maiden hundred on the English soil, and Alex Carey, who didn't give away any easy chances to England.

Much like how a few no balls cost Pat Cummins a couple of wickets against India at the Oval, one this time cost England as Broad was denied his third scalp of the day when umpires gave a no-ball after he clean bowled Khawaja. Soon after, Carey also completed his maiden fifty against England in England.

The pair added 91 runs as Australia’s scorecard read 311 for five at stumps on day two.