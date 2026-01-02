/Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins makes heartfelt request to Usman Khawaja before farewell Test, check what it is

Australia’s current Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins on Friday (Jan 2) shared a heartfelt message for Usman Khawaja on his social media before his final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Khawaja has announced that he will retire from international cricket ahead of the fifth Test of the Ashes 2025-26 series. Cummins further praised Khawaja for his long and successful career and made one special request to score one last century at his home ground and finish his career on a high note. The SCG has always been a special place for Khawaja as he made his Test debut there in 2011 against England during the Ashes series.

Pat Cummins Photograph: (Instagram)

Khawaja has an outstanding record in Sydney, in nine Tests at the venue, he has scored 875 runs at an average of 87.5, including four centuries and a half-century. The SCG also marked a major turning point in his career when he returned to the Test side in 2021-22 and scored two centuries against England after being out of the team for over two years.

After that comeback, Khawaja enjoyed two very strong years in Test cricket. He played an important role in Australia’s 2-2 Ashes draw in England in 2023 and finished as the series’ top run-scorer with 496 runs. However, his form dropped from 2024 onwards, with just over 1,000 runs in his last 19 Tests.

By retiring at the SCG, Khawaja will join many great Australian cricketers who chose the iconic ground for their farewell.

