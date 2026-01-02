/Aiden Markram named captain as South Africa announce T20 World Cup 2026 squad

T20 World Cup 2024 runners-up South Africa have named their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with Aiden Markram set to continue as captain for the global tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Cricket South Africa announced the 15-member squad on Friday, backing Markram to lead the side after their strong showing in the previous edition, where the Proteas finished second.

One of the biggest positives for the Proteas is the return of Kagiso Rabada. The senior fast bowler missed the recent white-ball tour of India due to a rib injury but has now recovered and is fit for the World Cup. Rabada’s presence adds pace, experience, and leadership to the bowling attack. Anrich Nortje also finds a place, giving South Africa genuine speed options.

In the spin department, Keshav Maharaj and George Linde have been included to handle conditions in the subcontinent, where spin is expected to play a key role. Young left-arm spinner Kwena Maphaka has also been selected, showing the team’s focus on the future.\

Stubbs and Rickelton miss out

The batting line-up sees some notable omissions. Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton has been left out, while middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs also misses selection. Instead, the selectors have taken a chance on Jason Smith, who has played only two T20 internationals so far.

Young stars Dewald Brevis and Donovan Ferreira have been included, bringing power-hitting options to the middle order. Experienced players Quinton de Kock and David Miller remain key figures in the squad and will be crucial in guiding the younger players during pressure moments.

South Africa have been placed in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates. It is a challenging group, with New Zealand and Afghanistan expected to provide tough competition.

The Proteas will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad. After finishing as runners-up in 2024, South Africa will be hoping this squad can deliver a title-winning run and finally end their long wait for an ICC white-ball trophy.

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2026: