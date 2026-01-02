Google Preferred
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 02, 2026, 17:23 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 17:23 IST
Anthony Joshua’s driver arrested after fatal Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Ogun State Police have arrested Anthony Joshua’s driver following a fatal crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that killed two of the boxer’s close associates. Investigations are ongoing, with charges of reckless driving expected.

The Ogun State Police have arrested Anthony Joshua’s driver following the fatal crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that claimed the lives of two of the boxer’s close associates. The police confirmed the arrest of Kayode Adeniyi, the 47-year-old driver of the Lexus SUV involved in Monday’s accident. Adeniyi, a long-time member of Joshua’s Nigerian logistics team, was discharged from a Lagos hospital on New Year’s Eve before being taken to Abeokuta for questioning. Police said investigations are ongoing and the driver is expected to be charged with reckless driving within 48 hours. The crash occurred after a tyre burst during an overtaking attempt, causing the vehicle to collide with an illegally parked truck. Joshua escaped with minor injuries, while his friends Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele died on the spot.

More to follow

Umang Bafna

Umang Bafna is a budding sports journalist who lives and breathes sports.

