/Anthony Joshua’s driver arrested after fatal Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

The Ogun State Police have arrested Anthony Joshua’s driver following the fatal crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that claimed the lives of two of the boxer’s close associates. The police confirmed the arrest of Kayode Adeniyi, the 47-year-old driver of the Lexus SUV involved in Monday’s accident. Adeniyi, a long-time member of Joshua’s Nigerian logistics team, was discharged from a Lagos hospital on New Year’s Eve before being taken to Abeokuta for questioning. Police said investigations are ongoing and the driver is expected to be charged with reckless driving within 48 hours. The crash occurred after a tyre burst during an overtaking attempt, causing the vehicle to collide with an illegally parked truck. Joshua escaped with minor injuries, while his friends Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele died on the spot.