/India tour to Bangladesh in September, months after postponing it over violence, instability

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Friday (Jan 2) that it plans to host India for a three-match ODI series followed by three T20Is in September this year. However, uncertainty remains over whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will approve the tour, given the current situation in Bangladesh and the absence of a stable government. According to the BCB release, the ODIs are scheduled for September 1, 3 and 6, whereas the T20Is are set for September 9, 12 and 13. The Indian squad is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on August 28 for the limited-overs tour.

Bangladesh will also host series against Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and the West Indies, across all three formats.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced Bangladesh’s home international schedule for the 2026 season. The calendar features bilateral series against Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Australia and the West Indies across the all three formats,” BCB said in a statement.

“The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home. Details of match venues will be announced in due course,” the statement added.

Last year, the delay happened as the political relations between India and Bangladesh became tense. This followed a large public uprising in Dhaka in 2025 that removed then prime minister Sheikh Hasina from power. In November, last year, Hasina was sentenced to death in her absence for ordering a violent crackdown during the protests.