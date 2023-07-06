Ashes 2023: WATCH - Mark Wood breaks Usman Khawaja's leg stump with 95mph jaffa

The Ashes is well and truly alive. After what transpired in the previous Test at Lord’s, English fans have something to cherish in Headingley, Leeds, with ace seamer Mark Wood's inclusion in the XI, who made an immediate impact with his first spell on day one. Though his searing deliveries with the new Dukes Ball were already exciting the English camp, his unplayable in-swinger to star Aussie batter Usman Khawaja on 13, clocked at 95 mph, and broke his leg stump.

It was the moment the English cricket lovers were eagerly waiting for as England picked the second wicket inside the first hour after veteran Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner for the record 16th time earlier. Wood’s impact was visible as unlike how it unfolded in the earlier two Tests, Australia’s top three looked cautious this time. Watch the video here: It's full and straight and far too quick for Usman Khawaja 🌪️



Australia are 2 down and Mark Wood is on fire! 🔥 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/y5MAB1rWxd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2023 × In the absence of pace spearheads Jofra Archer and Olly Stone, who are out with injuries, Wood was the lone 90 mph plus seamer left in England’s arsenal for the ongoing Ashes. Wood was benched for the first two Tests as England went ahead with James Anderson at Edgbaston and Lord’s. Following mediocre outings in both Tests by the England veteran, Ben Stokes decided to rest him and bring Wood and seamer Chris Woakes into the XI.

The change seemed to do wonders for them as England's pacers were right on target from ball one. With favourable overhead conditions, winning the toss and electing to bowl first looked right. Wood ignites fire with record fastest over in Leeds Coming in to bowl for the first time this Ashes, Wood took the Aussies by surprise by bowling the fastest over recorded at this venue.

Clocking at 91, 93, 95, 93, 94, 95 (mph) Wood ignited much-needed fire into England’s hopes of making a comeback in this Test and series after being 0-2 down. Mark Wood is BACK!



🔥 0.1 - 91mph

🔥 0.2 - 93mph

🔥 0.3 - 95mph

🔥 0.4 - 93mph

🔥 0.5 - 94mph

🔥 0.6 - 93mph



The fastest over ever at Headingley since records began! 🌪️#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/KYsg6gGnFr — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2023 × Meanwhile, Woakes’ inclusion benefited England too as he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne on 21 off 58 balls. After keeping him at his toes by bowling out and in-swingers, Woakes bowled a straight one that did enough off the pitch to find Marnus’ edge and went straight to the first slip. Edged and GONE!



Chris Woakes gets Marnus Labuschagne for 21 🙌 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/gxpOn9qOcB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2023 × Steve Smith, Australia’s greatest batter and a thorn in the flesh for England, is playing his 100th Test. While England also brought in spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali into the XI, Australia also made two changes, resting Cameron Green for Mitchell Marsh and bringing in Scott Boland for Josh Hazlewood.