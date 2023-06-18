Ashes 2023: Resurgent UK rules England on day 2 of Edgbaston Test

Ricky Ponting was left dumbfounded on day 2 of the 1st Ashes Test being played at Edgbaston when English skipper Ben Stokes handed the ball to Harry Brook as first change. The change came when Broad had taken two wickets in two balls to leave Australia in a bit of a soup in the first session itself. Ponting's fellow commentator Michael Atherton, however, gave an epic reply to Ponting.

"This is Bazball, Ricky," said Atherton. Indeed it was, as was England's shocking declaration on day 1 after amassing 393/8 and Joe Root unbeaten on 118. England were ahead a bit with three wickets at lunch on day 2 which included Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner and Steve Smith. What happened after that was pure Test match batting. As sublime, focused, classy and tiring as it gets. Juxtaposed of Bazball.

Usman Khawaja dropped the anchor from the second session onwards and by the time the day came to an end he was this immoveable object with 126 runs to his name that too unbeaten. Australia finished that day on 311/5, trailing by just 83 runs after Khawaja added 81 runs with Travis Head (50), 72 runs with Cameron Green (38) and 91 unbeaten with Alex Carey (52 not out) for the fourth, fifth and sixth wicket, respectively.

It wasn't like that Khawaja's innings was without the glitch. He was beaten a couple times and was even bowled once after England took the new ball. Stuart Broad, however, had overstepped on the ball which managed to go past Khawaja's resilient defence. His favorite shot during his innings has been the pull, off which he scored 36 runs including eight of his 14 fours.

Having made his debut for Australia in 2011, Khawaja's career is divided in two parts: 2011-19 and from 2022 onwards.

The southpaw had scored 2,887 runs in 44 games at an average of 40.66 in the first part of his career. He had also scored eight hundreds from 2011-19. Australia dropped Khawaja after that before summoning him back in the side in 2022 for the Ashes Down Under.

Ever since making his comeback, Khawaja has not only resurrected his career but how. In 18 games he has played since that career-changing Test against England in Sydney where he scored twin hundreds, the left-hand batsman has scored 1,747 runs.

His 1,747 runs are the most by any batsman since 2022 - the second best being Joe Root with 1,591 runs. Khawaja's average since 2022 has been 69.88 against Root's 56.82. Khawaja has also scored seven hundreds since then with a highest score of 195.

The most important thing about Khawaja's resurgence been his ability to bat in different situations. After making his comeback, the batsman has travelled not much but to India and Pakistan - the countries famous for wreaking a few careers with trail by spin. Khawaja, however, has risen to the occasion - scoring three hundreds there - two in Pakistan and one in India. All in all, Khawaja's four hundreds out of his seven have come out of home - a record itself since 2022.

With three more days and four more Tests to go in the ongoing Ashes, it looks like Khawaja is ready to make full use of his purple patch. If does that, Australia will definitely have a better chance at countering the Bazball and may be win their first Ashes in England since 2001.

