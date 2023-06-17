Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad takes two wickets in two balls, dismisses David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne - WATCH

England fast bowler Stuart Broad dismissed Aussie David Warner once again in Tests - this time during the ongoing first Ashes Test in Edgbaston. This is the 15th time Broad has dismissed Warner in red-ball cricket, suffice to call the southpaw Broad's bunny.

Australia resumed their innings on day 2 from 14/0 and Broad, in the seventh over of the day, bowled a short and wide delivery outside off stump. Warner, trying to slash it hard, edged the ball and it went on to hit his leg stump. Warner, who scored just 9 off 27 balls, completely loathed himself after getting out while Broad's jubilation knew no bounds. Have a look at the wicket here:

In came Marnus Labuschagne and much to England's delight, he also meddled with the first ball he faced - a full and wide one. The ball took the edge and Johnny Bairstow took a diving catch to his right, sending Edgbaston in a frenzy. Have a look at the wicket below:

New batter Steve Smith and Warner's opening partner Usman Khawaja then steadied the Kangaroos a bit as they added 38 runs in 16.3 overs. England skipper Ben Stokes then produced a magical in-swinger which missed Smith's bat and the batter was given out LBW.