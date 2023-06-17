Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad takes two wickets in two balls, dismisses David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne - WATCH
In came Marnus Labuschagne and much to England's delight, he also meddled with the first ball he faced - a full and wide one. The ball took the edge and Johnny Bairstow took a diving catch to his right, sending Edgbaston in a frenzy.
England fast bowler Stuart Broad dismissed Aussie David Warner once again in Tests - this time during the ongoing first Ashes Test in Edgbaston. This is the 15th time Broad has dismissed Warner in red-ball cricket, suffice to call the southpaw Broad's bunny.
Australia resumed their innings on day 2 from 14/0 and Broad, in the seventh over of the day, bowled a short and wide delivery outside off stump. Warner, trying to slash it hard, edged the ball and it went on to hit his leg stump. Warner, who scored just 9 off 27 balls, completely loathed himself after getting out while Broad's jubilation knew no bounds. Have a look at the wicket here:
In came Marnus Labuschagne and much to England's delight, he also meddled with the first ball he faced - a full and wide one. The ball took the edge and Johnny Bairstow took a diving catch to his right, sending Edgbaston in a frenzy. Have a look at the wicket below:
New batter Steve Smith and Warner's opening partner Usman Khawaja then steadied the Kangaroos a bit as they added 38 runs in 16.3 overs. England skipper Ben Stokes then produced a magical in-swinger which missed Smith's bat and the batter was given out LBW.
Smith immediately reviewed the decision but the TV umpire, with the help of ball-tracking, removed any doubts from the on-field umpire's decision. Check out the dismissal here:
Earlier on day 1, England had declared their first innings on 393/8, dividing the cricket experts across the world. Joe Root had scored a brilliant century - his 30th in Tests - and remained not out om 118. Apart from Root, Zack Crawley scored 61 and Johnny Bairstow scored a belligerent 78 as Aussies faced the Bazball for the first time.
For Australia, Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Josh Hazlewood picked two and Scott Boland & Cameron Green took one each.
