Ashes 2023: Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at the Edgbaston pitch

Criticising the nature of the pitch, Wasim Jaffer shared an edited picture of the venue along with a photo of the highway. “Closer look at the Edgbaston pitch Ashes 2023,” Jaffer tweeted.
The Edgbaston pitch was the central point of discussions after more than 400 runs were scored on the opening day of the first match of the Ashes. England declared their innings after putting up a total of 393 on Friday. England’s total also turned out to be the second-highest by any team on day one of an Ashes match since the World War II. The proceedings of day one’s play prompted fans to question the nature of the pitch. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also took a cheeky dig at the Edgbaston pitch. Questioning the nature of the pitch, the ex-India batter shared an edited picture of the ground along with a photo of the highway. “Closer look at the Edgbaston pitch Ashes 2023,” Jaffer tweeted.
How Fans Are Reacting To The Picture
The picture went viral soon and cricket fans did not waste much time in reacting to the cheeky post.
“I hope Michael Vaughan will not complain about this pitch. Or ICC will not rate for the flat road,” wrote one Twitter user.
Recalling Team India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final loss, this person inquired, “Why did they make a green one for us?”
Another social media user felt that the pitch at Edgbaston is ‘batting paradise.”
Talking about England cricket team’s attacking style of playing, another person replied, “Absolute road, didn’t even swing 1 ball. This is how Bazball works.”
Another Twitter user sarcastically commented, “They want Bazball and these pitches are ok, we want spin but our pitches are not ok.”
Ashes 2023 1st Test: Current Scene
Winning the toss, English skipper Ben Stokes decided to bat first. Joe Root showcased a tremendous batting to bring up his 30th Test century yesterday. With this, the former England captain succeeded in ending his eight-year wait for an Ashes ton. England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow pulled off a crucial knock of 78 in as many deliveries. Root remained unbeaten on 115 when England declared their first innings at 393/8. At Stumps, Australia were at 14/0. The hosts will be eager to win the Ashes series for the first time since 2015. In the last Ashes, the Aussies had hammered England 4-0.