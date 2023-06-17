Ashes 2023: Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at the Edgbaston pitch

The Edgbaston pitch was the central point of discussions after more than 400 runs were scored on the opening day of the first match of the Ashes. England declared their innings after putting up a total of 393 on Friday. England’s total also turned out to be the second-highest by any team on day one of an Ashes match since the World War II. The proceedings of day one’s play prompted fans to question the nature of the pitch. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also took a cheeky dig at the Edgbaston pitch. Questioning the nature of the pitch, the ex-India batter shared an edited picture of the ground along with a photo of the highway. “Closer look at the Edgbaston pitch Ashes 2023,” Jaffer tweeted.

How Fans Are Reacting To The Picture

The picture went viral soon and cricket fans did not waste much time in reacting to the cheeky post.