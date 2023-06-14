Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali reveals who made him come out of Test retirement

Moeen Ali has come out of Test retirement to replace injured spinner Jack Leach in the Ashes squad after playing last of his 64 Tests in September 2021. The all-rounder, however, has admitted that he wouldn't have done so if Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum were not the captain and coach of the England Test team.

"Probably not, no," said Moeen in response to the question when asked if he would have considered picking up the red ball again had it not been Stokes who had asked him, reported cricket news website ESPNCricinfo. Ali also revealed that he thought it was a joke when Stokes first asked him to play in the Ashes and he had replied with a 'lol.' Ali, however, wasn't aware of Leach's diagnosis at the time, read the report.

The off-spinning all-rounder also said that England is playing exciting cricket at the time and and he'd have liked the same kind of energy when he was playing.

"Just the fact that it's the Ashes and it's such a big series and the exciting cricket the guys have been playing," Moeen explained. "It's a kind of era I'd have loved when I was playing. It's the Ashes: to be part of it would be amazing.

"When I retired I was done and that was the end of playing. But the unfortunate injury to Leachy meant I got a message and a call from Stokesy and Baz and Keysy (Rob Key). So let's see what happens," added Ali.

Moeen, however, made it clear that he doesn't look at this comeback as a career and more like a free hit where he's not playing for his spot.

"I don't look at it like a Test career. It is a free hit. I'm not playing for my spot. There's no pressure, really. There is pressure of the occasion and the game, but I spoke to Baz and he said he's not bothered about how I perform, which is quite nice.

"As an individual, I want to do well and contribute to winning games. All the things I ever wanted to do in Test cricket I'm going to try to do in these games. It could be dangerous, it could be not so dangerous. We'll see," said Ali.

The all-rounder also elaborated on how Stokes has told him to be just himself and be on the aggressive side with the ball as well.

"I spoke to Stokesy about how he talked to batters and he just said, 'It would be perfect for you and the way you play'. There's no question marks over any shots you play; that gives me license to play a few more rash shots I guess. Even with the ball, he's more on the aggressive side. I know I'd go for runs but he knows there's also some wicket-taking deliveries in between, which is all he cares about really," mentioned Ali.

The five-Test iconic Ashes starts from June 16 in England.

