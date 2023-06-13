Ashes 2023: Former skipper Eoin Morgan reveals 'KEY' for England to win

The Ashes is all set to begin and it promises to be nothing but very interesting with England's Bazball against World Test Champions Australia. England, after being in dumps in red-ball cricket for too long, decided to make some concrete changes in leadership and in coaching style. The changes paid off as England went on to shock the world with Ben Stokes as captain and Brendon McCullum as coach coming up with a blistering style of play - Bazball and won nine out of first 10 matches they played.

Former England captain, Eoin Morgan, while speaking to the news outlet the Mirror, also said that the captaincy of Ben Stokes is going to be the key in the upcoming five-Test Ashes series.

“Good leadership and captaincy can make a real difference to a team and Stokes’ leadership I think is going to be key for this Ashes,” said Morgan.

“He’s always been a leader and as captain he’s been great. I’ve sat back and admired how he’s gone about it. I learned a huge amount from his coach Brendan McCullum and leadership is shaped by the people that have influenced you. They have recognized what strengths their players have and are trying to utilise them. And they've worked.

“He's continued to answer questions where you have to defend it and continue to talk about it, and I can certainly relate to that.

“For the first three years of our transition in white-ball, I kept saying ‘we're doing this because it works and it will continue to work as long as we get better at it," said former England white-ball skipper.

Morgan also appreciated Stokes for trying to make the Test cricket as attractive as possible like how India's former skipper Virat Kohli did once.

“Test cricket for me is still unbelievable,” he said. “But it is a really challenging time for it. It has lost Virat Kohli as a Test captain and he always spoke vividly about how much he loved it and was passionate about it.

“Stokes is the same, and he has taken on a huge responsibility to the game to make it as attractive as possible,” added Morgan.

