'Be realistic...,' says Ravi Shastri on Rohit's demand of 20 days before WTC Final

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, in response to India skipper Rohit Sharma's demand of 20-25 days before an event like WTC Final, has asked him to let go of the IPL. Notably, there was only a week's gap between the IPL 2023 final and the WTC Final this year which India lost to Australia by 209 runs. This was also India's second consecutive defeat in the marquee event.

"See, that's never going to happen," Shastri opined on Rohit's statement in a chat with Star Sports.

"Let's be realistic here. You're not going to get those 20 days. And if that's the case then you've got to miss IPL," said the former coach. "So, the choice is yours and it's up to the establishment as well. I'm sure the BCCI will review this in the future, if a World Test Championship [final] is going to come after an IPL every time in the month of June, then for that season, if your team qualifies for the final, there should be certain clauses put to franchises."

Rohit, at the post-match presentation after the loss against Australia, had advocated for a bigger window before the WTC Final-like events to give bowlers enough rest and have good time in hand to prepare.

"Yeah, ideally, we would want to have a good time in hand to prepare, give enough rest to the bowlers," he had said. "Sometimes, it can be tough because playing T20 cricket, you completely bowl different lengths, different lines, and a lot of change-ups.

"And then Test cricket, obviously, requires a lot of discipline, hitting that area consistently and challenging the batsmen - but again, you know Shami, Siraj, Umesh they all are experienced, they obviously know how to prepare themselves and get ready for a game like this. But in an ideal scenario, yes, I would prefer it if we have 20-25 days to prepare for a game like this," added the skipper.

