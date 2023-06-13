Ravi Ashwin reacts at India's loss in WTC Final after being dropped from playing XI

The cricket experts and fans went up in arms as soon as skipper Rohit Sharma announced that off-spinner Ravi Ashwin was not in the playing XI of World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. India went on to lose the game and dropping Ashwin became a huge topic of discussion with even Sachin Tendulkar questioning his exclusion.

The off-spinner, after India lost its second consecutive WTC Final, has reacted on the loss and thanked the entire support staff for standing by him like a rock of support.

“Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place. Amidst all the chaos and scathing assessments, i feel it’s very important to acknowledge all my team mates who played in this cycle and most importantly the coaching and support staffs who have held on like a rock of support,” Ashwin tweeted. Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place.



Amidst all the chaos and… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 11, 2023 × Why Ashwin was dropped? The conditions at the Oval, which were overcast on day 1 at the toss, may have prompted India to play only one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. With India's batting being a bit thin because of injury to Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, in part, may had prompted India to go with Jadeja to fill the hole at lower-middle order.

Rohit, nonetheless, said that it was hard to drop Ashwin, who currently is the number one bowler in ICC Test rankings.

Also Read: What's stopping India from winning ICC trophies? Lack of temperament, poor luck or something else? How much Ashwin's exclusion affected India? Being an off-spinner, Ashwin is a force against left-hand batsmen and Australia had four of them in their top seven in David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and Alex Carey. Tendulkar, in his tweet, had said that Ashwin is equally good against both type of batsmen, and the offie had, in past, dismissed right-hand Steve Smith multiple times.

Nonetheless, David Warner scored brisk 43 and Travis Head (163) scored a century in the first innings while Alex Carey scored a crucial 66 not out in the second innings, all of whom would have been more vulnerable against Ashwin had he been in the playing XI.

India eventually conceded 469 runs in the first innings and were set target of 444 runs after scoring just 296 in their first innings and lost the match by 209 runs.

