Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali comes out of retirement to replace Jack Leach in England squad
After almost two years out of Test squad Moeen Ali has returned to the England squad for the first two Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's. He will replace injured Jack Leach for the first two Test against the Aussies.
England veteran star Moeen Ali has come out of Test retirement to replace Jack Leach in the England squad for the upcoming Ashes. Ali, who last represented England in the red-ball format in September 2021 was approached by the England Cricket Board (ECB) recently. Ali’s inclusion in the squad will now boost the spin attack for the hosts as they try to win the Ashes for the first time in eight years. England will start their Ashes campaign under Ben Stokes’ captaincy from June 16 at Edgbaston.
Ali back in England squad
Last week Test team head coach Brendon McCullum, captain Ben Stokes and managing director Rob Key held discussions on Ali’s inclusion in the team. The trio had requested Ali to come to return to the Test fold having initially announced retirement in 2021.
"We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again,” Key said.
"His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign. We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign,” Key added.
Ali has been in great form recently and added another Indian Premier League (IPL) title in his ranks with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) having also won the title in 2021. Ali has played 64 matches in the red-ball format and scalped 195 wickets and scored 2914 runs at an average of 28.29. He was part of the England team that won the T20 World Cup in 2022 and played a key role in the team. He has five fifers in the Test format and also has one ten-wicket for England.
England squad for first two Ashes Tests:
Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
