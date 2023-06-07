Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali comes out of retirement to replace Jack Leach in England squad

England veteran star Moeen Ali has come out of Test retirement to replace Jack Leach in the England squad for the upcoming Ashes. Ali, who last represented England in the red-ball format in September 2021 was approached by the England Cricket Board (ECB) recently. Ali’s inclusion in the squad will now boost the spin attack for the hosts as they try to win the Ashes for the first time in eight years. England will start their Ashes campaign under Ben Stokes’ captaincy from June 16 at Edgbaston.

Ali back in England squad

Last week Test team head coach Brendon McCullum, captain Ben Stokes and managing director Rob Key held discussions on Ali’s inclusion in the team. The trio had requested Ali to come to return to the Test fold having initially announced retirement in 2021.