Ashes 2023: Mate, just be careful what you say - Ollie Robinson recalls big Usman Khawaja moment

England pacer Ollie Robinson has recalled a chat he had with Usman Khawaja in the first Test match against Australia as the two were seen in a heated discussion. Khawaja was dismissed by Robinson on Day 2 of the first Test in Edgbaston where both exchanged reactions in the consequence of the dismissals. The Aussie opener was dismissed for 141 which saw the visitors set a base for the win in Edgbaston. Australia won the contest by two wickets in the dying moments of the match as they now lead the Ashes 1-0 before the second Test. Robinson opens on Khawaja chat "I think in those big moments I sometimes forget where I am. And there’s a thousand cameras on me! I’m not normally an explicit sort of person when I get a wicket, it’s normally just a big roar, or my eyes go a bit crazy. Anyway I’ve definitely learned my lesson!" said Robinson.

The England bowler later admitted that he had learned his lesson and would avoid such circumstances. England were unlucky on the day as they lost the contest in the final session of the match despite having the upper hand at one point in the final session. Australia were 227/8 with still 55 runs needed to win the contest and looked in the driving seat to take the lead.

However, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were resolute with the bat and led the Aussies to a famous win to clinch the Edgbaston contest. Cummins remained unbeaten on 45 while Lyon scored 16 runs to put a match-winning partnership.

"We’ve all seen it with Jimmy [Anderson], Broady, [Glenn] McGrath, Brett Lee. All the bowlers do it when they’re fired up and trying to get a wicket for their team. I spoke to Ussie after as well and we were all good. He was just like, “Mate, just be careful what you say.” It was nothing against him and we had a good chat. He’s a nice guy and I’ve always gotten on well with him, having played against him a few times," said Robinson.

Selection headache for Lord's Test The two teams will now meet in the second Test match that kickstarts on Wednesday, June 28 at Lord's. Both teams are expected to have their selection troubles in the Lord's Test as Moeen Ali is a doubt while Mitchell Starc will once again face a stern task to reintegrate him into the Playing XI. Josh Hazlewood was given the nod for the opening Test while Scott Boland is expected to continue as he is in a rich vein of form.

